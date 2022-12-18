EXCLUSIVE: Goodr Issues Statement After Walmart Cancels Gunna’s Christmas Giveaway

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A representative for the organization working with Gunna to giveaway $100,000 in giftcards has issued a statement after Walmart canceled the event.

Representatives for Goodr have issued a statement about the sudden cancelation of a planned holiday giveaway with rap star Gunna.

Gunna was supposed to host his fifth annual “Great Giveaway” in College Park, Georgia, tomorrow (December 18th) at a local Walmart, but the big box retailer pulled the plug on the event at the last minute.

The rapper partnered with Goodr to host the annual giveaway. They planned to distribute $100,000 worth of gift cards to families in College Park.

But the local Walmart canceled the “Great Giveaway” at the last minute. A rep for Goodr issued a statement to AllHipHop.com about the unfortunate turn of events.

“Goodr was saddened to learn of Walmart’s decision to cancel the 5th Annual Gunna’s Great Giveaway event today. Gunna and the entire Goodr team were looking forward to brightening the holidays of the 1,000 families that registered. We are aware of how much the promised gifts meant to those families and we are collectively working to find an alternate solution. Registered families will be updated about the event’s status. Goodr apologizes for any inconvenience this unexpected turn of events has caused.

On Wednesday (December 14th), rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was released from jail after pleading guilty to a racketeering charge.

Gunna had been arrested in May, along with over 20 other associates of YSL Records, for conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

On Wednesday, he entered a pre-negotiated plea and was sentenced to five years in jail, with one year commuted for time served.

The remaining four years of Gunna’s sentence were suspended, provided that he fulfilled community service and other probation conditions. Kitchens was released later that same day.