Gunna To Giveaway $50,000 Worth Of Gift Cards During His “Great Giveaway” Event

Gunna is set to host his 6th Annual Great Giveaway event today (December 23).

This year’s event will bring holiday cheer to hundreds of Atlanta families, as 500 pre-registered families are slated to receive $100 gift cards and complimentary groceries, including festive items like hams and turkeys.

The giveaway is a collaboration between Gunna and Goodr, a partnership that has flourished over several years, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to supporting the local community.

This isn’t the first time Gunna and Goodr have joined forces for philanthropic efforts. Their ongoing collaboration has brought numerous benefits to the Atlanta area, including free Pop-up Grocery Markets, coat giveaways, back-to-school donation events, and the establishment of the Goodr Grocery Store at Ronald E. McNair Middle School, which Gunna once attended.

The Goodr Grocery Store, also known as Gunna’s Drip Closet & Goodr Grocery Store, provides students and their families with essential items like food, clothing, and hygiene products at no cost throughout the school year.

Jasmine Crowe-Houston, the Founder and CEO of Goodr, expressed her admiration for Gunna’s dedication to his community, highlighting the rapper’s generosity as a significant aspect of the holiday season.

She emphasized that the entire team at Goodr eagerly anticipates this annual event, recognizing its impact on the community.

As the Atlanta community prepares to celebrate the holidays, the spirit of giving is alive and well, thanks in part to the efforts of Gunna and Goodr.