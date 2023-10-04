Gunplay’s Estranged Wife Traces Their Daughter’s Heart Defect To His Drug Use

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Gunplay’s wife Vonshae Taylor-Morales filed for divorce after he was arrested for domestic violence and child abuse.

Vonshae Taylor-Morales, Gunplay’s estranged wife, blamed his drug use for their daughter’s heart defect. The Love & Hip-Hop Miami star pointed the finger at Gunplay while discussing their baby’s health on Instagram Live.

“The reason that my daughter had a heart defect is because of his drug abuse history,” she told viewers. “He was the cause of her defect. Y’all could Google this. Anybody who abuses cocaine, ketamine, which he did too. He actually OD’d on ketamine twice. Cocaine, ketamine, all those types of things, it causes cognitive disorders and dysfunctions and s### like that. So, that’s why my daughter’s heart was f##### up. And he took it really hard.”

Taylor-Morales recalled telling Gunplay she would leave him if he started doing drugs again, hoping it would stop him. She admitted she was gullible at times, accepting his excuses for symptoms of drug use.

“I thought giving him the ultimatum was going to keep him doing well,” she said. “Clearly that s### went out the window.”

She continued, “And when I did realize he started using, that’s when a lot of our fights were starting. I’d ask him, ‘Why are you sniffing like that?’ He’s very yellow, so his nose would be super red … And I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ [He’d say], ‘Oh, it’s just allergies.’ And I believed it because allergy season down here was bad. I was just a d######.”

Gunplay, whose real name is Richard Morales, was arrested on domestic violence and child abuse charges in August. Last month, Taylor-Morales revealed she filed for divorce but said her husband refused to sign the divorce papers.