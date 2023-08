Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The rapper’s wife, Vonshae Taylor-Morales, says she’s obtained a restraining order and plans to file for divorce.

Gunplay—real name Richard Morales Jr.—was arrested in Miami on Sunday (August 20). According to a Miami-Dade County inmate search, the rapper was taken into custody on multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and child abuse. He stands accused of pointing a rifle at his wife while she was holding their six-month-old child. Gunplay’s bond has been set at $20,000.

Reporter Andy Slater confirmed the news, tweeting, “JUST IN: Rapper ‘Gunplay’ was arrested in Miami. He’s accused of pointing a rifle at his wife while she was holding their 6-month-old baby, law enforcement sources tell me. This allegedly happened after his wife told him to quiet down while playing Xbox. Gunplay denies it all.”

Gunplay’s wife, Vonshae Taylor-Morales, addressed the incident on social media and revealed she’s obtained a restraining order. She’s also noted she’s in the process of filing for divorce.

“I just want everyone to know my daughter and I are safe,” she wrote. “My daughter safety is my first priority. Unfortunately Richard is back using and developed a very bad drinking problem. I’ve tried everything in my power to help him and love him. This is a demon he has to overcome on his own. At this point I really believe it’s too late.”

Taylor-Morales then confirmed the fight started over Gunplay’s Call of Duty game. As she explained, “To summarize last night event. I asked Richard to quiet down as he scared the baby sleeping by yelling playing call of duty. He started going off on me for asking him to be quiet. I tried collect a bag so my daughter and I can go to a room while he sobers up. He didn’t want us to leave and things went left fast. He was arrested last night, the weapon is in police custody. I have a restraining order, my daughter is in my custody and I am filing for divorce. He will never get he chance to disrespect us again.

“Thank you all for the well wishes and prayers. This is a very traumatizing experience. Please keep me in your prayers.”

