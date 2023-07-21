Gunplay Apologizes After Going Off On A DJ For Playing 50 Cent Songs

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Gunplay’s 44th birthday celebration got marred with controversy. The Florida-bred rapper went viral this week when footage of him yelling and throwing a trash can at a DJ spread across the internet.

Online speculation claimed the “Bible on the Dash” performer got upset because DJ Juice played music by 50 Cent inside the G5ive strip club the night of the incident. Gunplay and 50 Cent have been feuding for years.

The video of Gunplay going off on DJ Juice made its way to social media platforms. In the clip, Gunplay can be heard telling people, “Don’t touch me before I shoot this s### up!”

Gunplay has now addressed the situation. The Love & Hip Hop: Miami reality television star posted a lengthy message on his Instagram page which includes an apology to fellow clubgoers.

“DJ Juice started to shout me out for my birthday and started to play ‘Many Men’ by 50 Cent. At this point, I just vibed out and let it play,” wrote Gunplay. “DJ Juice decided to shout my name out once more and play ‘I Smell P####’ by 50 Cent.”

He continued, “At this point, I felt disrespected and tried. How I reacted is clear in the video. I never once intentionally pushed my wife or wanted to cause her harm… I didn’t know who was touching me and wanted them off.”

According to Gunplay, G5ive owner Rick Taylor offered his own apology for the dispute and fired DJ Juice for his actions. Gunplay also wrote, “I apologize to the innocent bystanders who were threatened in my moment of rage. I love my wife and fans.”