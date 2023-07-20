Did Gunplay Go Off On DJ For Playing 50 Cent Song At His Party?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The birthday boy threatens to shoot up the club.

Footage of Gunplay is making the rounds online. Allegedly, the South Florida-based rapper/reality television star got upset at a DJ for playing music by his enemy.

Gunplay’s 44th birthday was on July 18. According to reports, the Living Legend rapper and some of his loved ones celebrated the occasion at the G5ive strip club in Florida. But a video of Gunplay apparently screaming at the man behind the DJ booth spread across social media and YouTube.

“Why would you play that?!” Gunplay can be heard yelling right before throwing a trash can in the direction of the DJ. The Triple C’s member then told people in attendance, “Don’t touch me before I shoot this s### up!” He later said, “I’ll kill everything in here!”

Reportedly, the G5 club DJ played a song by 50 Cent during Gunplay’s birthday party. Gunplay and his Triple C’s partner Rick Ross have been feuding with 50 Cent and his G-Unit crew for more than a decade.

Even though the video of Gunplay’s outburst seems to suggest the incident ruined his night, the Love & Hip Hop: Miami star later took to Instagram to shout out his significant other Vonshae Taylor-Morales.

“Thank you @lifewithvonshae & @frankydiamonds for the absolute most memorable birthday I’ve ever had. I definitely wasn’t expecting a custom ruby Rolex,” Gunplay wrote on Instagram.

Additionally, Gunplay posted a photo with longtime friend Rick Ross to his Instagram page on Wednesday. The IG caption read, “Best birthday ever!!! @richforever.”