Gunplay Blasts People Accusing Him Of Using GoFundMe Money To Buy A Gift For Rick Ross

The “Bible on the Dash” rhymer goes off on his critics.

Miami-bred rapper Richard “Gunplay” Morales has been in the headlines in recent weeks for a family medical emergency and for being inserted into the beef between Rick Ross and DJ Envy.

The feud began as what appeared to be friendly, competitive jabs. Both Rick Ross and DJ Envy had car shows planned. The radio personality and the Hip Hop artist promoted their respective events by taking shots at each other.

However, the back-and-forth between DJ Envy and Rick Ross eventually got personal. Envy decided to mention Gunplay and his partner, Vonshae Taylor-Morales, setting up a GoFundMe page. Their newborn daughter apparently needed heart surgery.

“We reported a story that [Gunplay] had to put a GoFundMe up because he was having some problems. If that’s your brother, you take care of your brother,” said Envy on The Breakfast Club about Ross’s relationship with his Triple C’s groupmate.

This led to Gunplay and Vonshae Taylor-Morales slamming DJ Envy online. Gunplay even posted a secretly recorded conversation with Envy where he threatened to slap the Queens-bred deejay.

Gunplay & Vonshae Claim They Only Received $15,000 From GoFundMe

Some people took issue with Envy using Gunplay’s family’s serious medical concerns as ammunition in a dispute with Rick Ross. Evidently, some former supporters have now turned on Gunplay as well after he gifted Ross with a diamond-encrusted pendant.

The We In Miami Podcast spoke to Gunplay and Vonshae Taylor-Morales. A clip from that conversation made its way to Instagram. In the video, Gunplay blasts anyone requesting a refund from the GoFundMe campaign because of his expensive present to Rick Ross.

“Every single one of you p####-ass hoes and f### n##### that went to the GoFundMe and donated and went and got a m############ refund, you never gave it with your heart,” expressed Gunplay. “You’re a p############. You’ll die that way.”

He added, “People that see me give my brother a gift, they automatically want to say that I bought that with GoFundMe money. N#### had to pay that back. So now, if you really want to be for real, my n####, if a n#### spent that on a chain, how the f### they got it right back instantly with no pressure?”

Vonshae also said she had to show proof that all the GoFundMe donations went to help her daughter. As of press time, the Morales’ fundraiser has a total of $30,960, but the couple claimed they only received $15,000.