Gunplay Gifts Rick Ross Diamond Chain Amid Car Show Feud With DJ Envy 

A week after being mentioned in the Rick Ross and DJ Envy car show drama, Gunplay gifted the MMG founder a lavish “token of my appreciation.”

Rozays’s Triple C’s groupmate, Gunplay found himself in Rick Ross and DJ Envy’s recent online feud over their respective car shows. While the beef between The MMG honcho and the radio host started off as lighthearted humor, it soon escalated.

Before long, there were insults, cease and desist letters, and recorded conversations flying back and forth. The “Bible On The Dash” rapper threatened to “slap the s###” out of The Breakfast Club host after Envy referenced his newborn child’s health issues to take a shot at Rick Ross.

The radio host mentioned a GoFundMe page for Gunplay’s daughter, who underwent emergency heart surgery in February. “If that’s your brother, you take care of your brother,” DJ Envy said in a rant directed at Rick Ross.

Gunplay’s fiancée Vonshae Taylor-Morales objected to mention of her child in the beef. She also said she and Gunplay thanked Rick Ross “multiple times” for the “heavy lump” he sent towards the baby’s medical expenses.

“Once [Rick Ross] found out what was going on, [he] immediately wired our DAUGHTER’S account a heavy lump. We were able to get her better insurance, get her equipment, pay off all her deductibles, [and] make sure she can see all these specialists. We’ve thanked him multiple times.” she wrote on Instagram.

Gunplay attended the “Mafia Music” hitmaker’s car show at the weekend (Jun. 3) and gifted Rick Ross a diamond-encrusted AMNLHLTR pendant and chain “a token of my appreciation.” Rozay was lounging in bed when Gunplay dropped off his present. Check out the video below.