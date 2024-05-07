Coi Leray Roasted Online For Claiming She’s “The Female Lil Uzi Vert”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Fans clowned Coi Leray after she described herself as “the female Uzi” among the “rap girlies” on social media.

Coi Leray received online blowback for comparing herself to Lil Uzi Vert on Tuesday (May 7). The multi-platinum-selling rapper declared herself the female Uzi, which elicited negative reactions in the replies and quotes on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“I feel like I’m the female UZI out of the rap girlies,” she wrote. “Top influential, versatile and can’t figure me out.”

Coi Leray rarely shied away from sharing her opinions as she recently complained about female rap beef on social media. She denied having any issues with Nicki Minaj when a fan pressed her in response.

“Me and Nicki spoke behind the scenes, personally, and I never brought that to the public,” she wrote. “Business ain’t work out, that’s okay. I still wish her nothing but the best and blick blick is one of the greatest videos that will be in history.”

The Island Records artist had no interest in rap beef but distanced herself from her father Benzino, who’s still feuding with Eminem. Coi Leray disowned her controversial father in a since-deleted post on X.

“I want everybody to know I want nothing to do with anything my father has going on,” she wrote. “I haven’t spoken to him in over a year and I don’t condone or respect any of them interviews he got going on. I don’t respect his decisions and I really want nothing to do with him please dont even think of me when you see him.”

She added, “Sharing the same DNA and blood DOESN’T make us FAMILY. Loyalty, boundaries, respect, teaching, guidance, love, patience, encouragement MAKES US FAMILY.”

Coi Leray previously criticized her father for using her name for “clout.” Benzino defended himself, accusing his daughter of trying to make him look like a bad parent.

Check out some of the reactions to Coi Leray’s Uzi comparison below.

Coi, I love you and everything about you but you aint had a run close to 2019 uzi — rodlo 🪬 (@roddystr) May 7, 2024

I almost liked this post.



I hate the fact that I can READ — Jay (@Kontests_) May 7, 2024

LMFAAAAAAAAAOOO — lovey dovey. (@4KTMARKIS) May 7, 2024

said no one ever https://t.co/TWMvdMKiQ9 — ᴄʜᴀɴᴇʟ 🧸 (@chaanelgogetit) May 7, 2024

Ain’t nobody ever screamed, “Yeah, turn that new Coi on..”. Nobody. You have the versatility of Flo-Rida when it comes to making H&M and Target music. We can’t figure you out because we don’t care enough, beloved. https://t.co/PDnQ4h82Z0 — Ash (@swankness) May 7, 2024