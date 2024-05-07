The Weeknd Linked To Shooting At Drake’s Home? Speculation Runs Wild

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Fans tried to connect the dots between shootings at Drake’s mansion and The Weeknd’s manager Cash XO’s home.

A security guard was injured in a shooting outside Drake’s home in Toronto on Tuesday (May 7). The shooting happened amid Drake’s highly-publicized beef with Kendrick Lamar, but fans wondered if the incident was connected to the Canadian star’s issues with The Weeknd.

Social media sleuths believed the shooting at Drake’s mansion was retaliation for an April shooting at The Weeknd’s manager Cash XO’s home. Weeks before the shootings, Drake dissed The Weeknd and Cash XO on the song “Push Ups.” Drake responded to The Weeknd’s jabs from Future and Metro Boomin’s “All to Myself.”

“Yeah, I’m the 6ix God, I’m the frontrunner/Y’all n#### manager was Chubbs lil’ blunt runner/Claim the 6ix and you boys ain’t even come from it/And when you boys got rich, you had to run from it/Cash blowing Abel bread, out here tricking/S### we do for b######, he doing for n#####,” Drake rapped.

Much like the incident at Drake’s mansion, a security guard was shot at Cash XO’s home in Los Angeles on April 29. Police searched for three suspects in their investigation. The 37-year-old victim said his attackers wore hoodies and surgical masks.

The shooting at Drake’s home took place around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. One suspect fled the scene. Authorities said the victim was still in serious condition at a local hospital.

A representative for Drake confirmed he was unharmed in the shooting. The rep and police did not reveal if he was at home when gunfire erupted on Tuesday morning.

“I cannot confirm if Drake was home at the time the incident occurred, but I can tell you that we are in contact with his team and they are cooperating,” Inspector Paul Krawczyk told reporters.

Krawcyzk said cops “cannot speak to a motive” behind the shooting. Police already collected video evidence capturing the incident but were “dealing with video quality issues.”

