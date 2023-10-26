Gunplay Thrown In Jail For Trying To Visit Estranged Wife Despite Restraining Order

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Gunplay is not allowed within 500 feet of his estranged wife, who filed for divorce and obtained sole custody of their child.

Gunplay was arrested for allegedly violating a restraining order in Florida on Wednesday (October 25). According to TMZ, Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s deputies apprehended him outside of his estranged wife Vonshae Taylor-Morales’ home. He will reportedly remain in jail until his November 7 court date.

Earlier this year, Taylor-Morales obtained a restraining order against Gunplay after he was arrested for domestic violence and child abuse. The Florida Department of Corrections discovered the rapper was near his wife’s home thanks to his GPS ankle monitor. Authorities picked him up before he encountered Taylor-Morales or their infant daughter.

Gunplay is not allowed within 500 feet of Taylor-Morales. He allegedly violated the restraining order multiple times before his October arrest.

Taylor-Morales filed for divorce following her husband’s August arrest. He was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and child abuse. A Florida court granted her sole custody of their child.

Gunplay, whose real name is Richard Morales, can only see his daughter via virtual visits. His visits must be monitored by the court.

Taylor-Morales is seeking child support from Gunplay. She also blamed his drug use for their daughter’s heart defect. Taylor-Morales claimed her husband overdosed on ketamine twice in addition to his abuse of cocaine.