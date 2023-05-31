Gunplay’s Fiancée Responds To DJ Envy Claiming Recorded Phone Call Broke The Law

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Vonshae Taylor-Morales says the couple has the law on their side.

The Breakfast Club‘s DJ Envy’s feud with Rick Ross has expanded to include Gunplay and his family.

DJ Envy and Rick Ross began beefing online over their respective car show events. In an attempt to diss Ross for allegedly not supporting his friend, Envy mentioned Gunplay setting up a GoFundMe campaign to help his hospitalized daughter.

“We reported a story that [Gunplay] had to put a GoFundMe up because he was having some problems,” said DJ Envy during an episode of The Breakfast Club. “If that’s your brother, you take care of your brother.”

Gunplay and his fiancée took offense to Envy even referencing their newborn child’s health issues as a jab at Rick Ross. Earlier this week, Vonshae Taylor-Morales addressed the situation on her Instagram page.

“My family, my daughter, and her GoFundMe had nothing to do with y’all little fake beef. You let these blogs run with a narrative that is completely false and led to so much bs,” wrote Vonshae Taylor-Morales.

She added, “Once [Rick Ross] found out what was going on, [he] immediately wired our DAUGHTER’S account a heavy lump. We were able to get her better insurance, get her equipment, pay off all her deductibles, [and] make sure she can see all these specialists. We’ve thanked him multiple times.”

Both Vonshae Taylor-Morales and Gunplay released audio of a conversation between Gunplay and DJ Envy. He apologized on the phone for his comments. After the call became public, Envy told his radio/YouTube audience that the couple broke the law.

“When you record a phone call, I felt like that was chasing something else,” stated DJ Envy. He also said, “It is against the law to record somebody’s phone conversation and not tell them. That’s against the law.”

Envy continued, “Florida is where this happened. Under Florida statute 934.03, secretly audio recording of another individual is a third-degree felony offense, punishable up to five years in prison and a fine.”

In addition, Envy claimed Florida-area district attorneys contacted him about the recorded phone call. Vonshae Taylor-Morales responded to DJ Envy by leaving a comment under a Hollywood Unlocked post about the matter.

“Seeing that we were in KENTUCKY visiting my family on a business phone at that. It’s [a] single party consenting, my love. Nice try. ❤️,” posted Vonshae Taylor-Morales in the Instagram blog’s comment section.