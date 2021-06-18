H.E.R. Releases ‘Back Of My Mind’ Album Featuring Cordae, Lil Baby, Chris Brown & More

“This collection of songs comes from feelings and thoughts that I’ve had in the back of mind.”

Grammy Award and Academy Award winner H.E.R. has finally released her highly-anticipated full-length album Back of My Mind. The R&B songstress created 21 tracks for the project which includes a star-studded lineup of guest features.

Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign, Cordae, Lil Baby, Thundercat, Yung Bleu, DJ Khaled, Bryson Tiller, and YG made contributions to Back of My Mind. Hit-Boy, KAYTRANADA, Cardiak, Rodney Jerkins, DJ Camper, and more provided the production.

“This collection of songs comes from feelings and thoughts that I’ve had in the back of mind,” says H.E.R. “That’s where I live sometimes. Some things I talk about in my music and other things I may have been afraid to say or admit. I’m finding freedom in being truthful with expression.”

Previously, H.E.R. dropped I Used to Know Her in 2019 which contains songs from the I Used to Know Her: The Prelude (2018) and I Used to Know Her: Part 2 (2018) EPs. The I Used to Know Her compilation was nominated for Album of the Year at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

H.E.R has won 4 Grammys since 2019. She took home golden gramophones for Song Of The Year (“I Can’t Breathe”) and Best R&B Song (“Better Than I Imagined”) at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in March. The singer-songwriter also won two awards at the 61st Annual Grammys.

“Fight For You” won an Oscar this year. H.E.R.’s tune, off the Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack, was honored with the Academy Award for Best Original Song in April. H.E.R. is now halfway to winning the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) distinction.