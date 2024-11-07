Halle Bailey Clears Air After Raging Over DDG Bringing Their Baby On Kai Cenat Livestream

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Halle Bailey was upset with her ex-boyfriend DDG for putting their son on a livestream without her approval.

Halle Bailey returned to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday (November 7). Bailey said she overreacted after deactivating her account over DDG putting their son on Kai Cenat’s Twitch livestream without her consent.

“Yesterday maybe i did overreact and shouldn’t have brought it here,” she wrote..” i know that halo is always safe with his dad. i just don’t like finding out with the rest of the world what my baby is doing. thank u kai for the gifts for halo.”

DDG and his son appeared on Cenat’s “Mafiathon 2” stream on Wednesday (November 6). Bailey voiced her displeasure on social media.

“Hi everyone just so you know i am out of town and i don’t approve of my baby being on a stream tonight,” she wrote. “i wasn’t told or notified and i am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people. i am his mother and protector and saddened that i wasn’t notified especially when i am out of town.”

Bailey noted she was struggling with postpartum depression in a follow-up post.

“As a woman experiencing severe postpartum, there are boundaries that i wish to be respected,” she wrote on X. “nobody knows what someone is going through until they snap.”

Bailey gave birth to her son in December 2023. Bailey and DDG broke up in October 2024.

“After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways,” DDG announced. “This decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we’ve spent together and the love we’ve shared … As we focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parents, we cherish the bond we built and the beautiful moments we’ve shared.“

DDG said he and Bailey remained “best friends” despite the end of their romance.