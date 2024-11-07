Halle Bailey Quits Social Media Amid Backlash After Calling Out DDG For Taking Baby On Kai Cenat Stream 

Halle Bailey has deactivated her social media accounts after receiving backlash for publicly criticizing her ex-partner DDG for showing off their son Halo to “millions of people” on Kai Cenat’s livestream.
The former couple split last month, less than a year after welcoming their little boy. On Wednesday (November 6), The Little Mermaid actor hopped on X (Twitter) to express her frustration that the rapper and content creator livestreamed with their baby without her consent.
Bailey also implied the situation exacerbated her “severe postpartum” and could lead her to snap.
“As a woman experiencing severe postpartum, there are boundaries that I wish to be respected,” she tweeted. “No one knows what someone is going through until they snap.”
However, her remarks sparked debate on social media, and Bailey was trending No. 2 in the country within hours of posting.
“Girl why tf you telling us?” one person wrote. “And then when people express their opinions you and ddg are gonna tell us to mind our business correct? Call your baby daddy and take that s### up with him. Trump is now president we got other s### to talk about.”
Many others pointed out that Halle Bailey knew DDG was a streamer before having kids with him. “no shade sista,” another fan added, “but what did you think would happen when you procreated with a youtuber?”
Meanwhile, others spoke out in her defense.
“When Kanye said he doesn’t want his kids online, black twitter rallied behind him with pitchforks to burn Kim,” another person shared. “Halle Bailey says the exact same thing and now she’s the devil? Why do y’all hate women so badly?”
“For the idiots telling her to “text him”, do yall not think that she did already and he’s idk… PURPOSELY NOT RESPONDING which is even more infuriating to deal with??” a fourth user questioned. “Halle has always been more private than DDG, so let’s use our brains for 5 secs & think why she isn’t now.”
Hours after posting, the singer quit social media, deactivating her Instagram and X (Twitter) accounts following the backlash.
Check out some more reactions to Halle Bailey and DDG’s co-parenting spat below.