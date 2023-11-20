Halle Bailey Says There Will Be “Hell To Pay” As Fans Debate “Pregnancy Nose”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Halle Bailey is tired of people wondering if she is pregnant or not. However, her latest post has only fueled the rumor mill. Read more!

Halle Bailey has slammed speculation her appearance has changed because she’s pregnant.

Halle Bailey has been the source of online gossip after she posted photographs in which she appeared to hide her stomach area while wearing a purple swimsuit. One fan claimed the star had sported a “pregnancy nose” in the photo collage.

Halle took to social media and called for comments on her appearance to stop.

“If I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s gonna be hell to pay,” she fumed via Snapchat Story.

“And you know why?” she added. “‘Cause I am black. I love my nose.”

However, Halle’s firm response hasn’t dampened the baby rumors.

Some people have continued to fan the flames after they questioned Halle’s decision only to show her face in her latest post.

Last week, the 23-year-old actress also asked her followers to give her privacy.

Sharing a series of headshots of her laid beside a pool, Halle added the caption: “Minding my business… wbu?”

Halle has been dating rapper DDG since early 2022.