Halle Bailey and rapper DDG have announced the birth of their first child following months of pregnancy rumors. The Color Purple actress shared an Instagram photo of her baby’s tiny hand on Saturday night (January 6) with the caption, “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo. the world is desperate to know you.”

The announcement elicited a slew of comments from famous names such as Nicki Minaj, D-Nice, Sheila E, Dem Jointz, City Girls’ JT and model Winnie Harlow. DDG commented as well, writing simply, “Super Mom” with a series of three hearts. DDG shared a similar post with the caption, “My biggest blessing by far, son son. Never been so in love. Baby Halo.”

Pregnancy rumors ramped up last month after the couple shared a Christmas video to social media. Fans quickly noted Bailey willingly showed off her entire body after months of hiding her stomach with large gowns and oversized bags. In one video, Bailey and DDG donned matching Christmas pajamas to bake cookies. As Bailey got up from her chair to fetch a spatula, she braced herself as she slowly gets up. Some fans concluded her labored movements and slow walk meant she’d given birth.

Evidently, they were right—although DDG made a valiant effort to keep the pregnancy a secret. When a fan recently asked on Snapchat whether he had a child with Bailey, he simply responded, “No.” He also expressed how tired he was of people prying into his personal life, adding, “I don’t know why people is so invested in what I got going on or what we got going on. Mind your business. Go outside. Touch some grass. Go do a cartwheel in the backyard or something. It’s weird. I genuinely don’t be understanding. Why do y’all be so invested in people that don’t know you?

Bailey currently stars in The Color Purple alongside Taraji P. Henson.