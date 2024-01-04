DDG Trolls Fans By Revealing “Daughter” With Halle Bailey 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DDG finally revealed his “baby” daughter after speculation that Halle Bailey gave birth following her rumored pregnancy.

DDG has had enough of the speculation that he and his girlfriend, Halle Bailey, have welcomed a baby together.

After sharing his frustration over the rumors, he took to Snapchat to shut down the gossip. The snap was DDG posing for a mirror selfie with a doll in his arms. “Finally showing my daughter,” he wrote alongside the photo.

DDG shows off his beautiful daughter with Halle Bailey 😩😂 pic.twitter.com/gcwxaWQ8Wg — Peter Dredd (@PeterDredd) January 3, 2024

He followed it up with a photo of him holding a toddler captioned with the same text.

A professional troll. This is also him. Using this pic as a thumbnail and playing into the “daughter” rumors lmao DDG is literally making money off of the engagement and traffic to his Snapchat. pic.twitter.com/8cC5MP4LAI — T. (@monielovex) January 1, 2024

Earlier this week, DDG responded to a fan who asked if he and Halle Bailey had a baby. “No,” he replied before airing out his feelings about the speculation over his relationship.

“Bro, I don’t know why people is so invested in what I got going on or what we got going on,” he said on Snapchat on December 30. “Mind your business.”

Advising fans to “go outside,” he continued. “Touch some grass,” he added. “Go do a cartwheel in the backyard or something. It’s weird. I genuinely don’t be understanding. Why do y’all be so invested in people that don’t know you?”

The Michigan-bred rapper and YouTuber concluded by telling his followers to focus on themselves instead of his private affairs.

“Whatever is going on in my life or her life is not going to change yours,” he declared. “Let’s focus on ourselves [in] 2024. Let’s try to lock in ourselves, not other people. Please, mind your business.”