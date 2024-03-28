Halle Berry Explains Herpes Scare

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Halle Berry’s health misdiagnosis led her to advocate for increased awareness on the effects of perimenopause.

Halle Berry recently disclosed a terrifying health scare she initially believed to be a herpes outbreak.

During a panel discussion, which included First Lady Jill Biden, Berry shared her distressing experience which originated from a bout of painful intercourse that prompted her to seek immediate medical attention.

The assessment from her doctor, suggesting she had “the worst case of herpes” he had ever seen, left Berry in disbelief.

This potential diagnosis forced her to confront her partner, musician Van Hunt, about the situation.

Following tests, both Berry and Hunt were relieved to find they did not have the virus it was actually a symptom of perimenopause.

Berry, who is renowned for her roles in movies such as “Monster’s Ball,” has been in a relationship with Hunt since 2020.

At 57, the award-winning actress is using this personal episode as a catalyst to emphasize the importance of understanding perimenopause, a phase that marks the transition to menopause, signifying a reduction in estrogen production in women’s bodies.

Reflecting on the lack of awareness and preparedness on the part of her doctor, Berry expressed a strong desire to utilize her platform for educating and supporting other women navigating through perimenopause.

“I realize after the fact, that is a symptom of perimenopause,” Berry remarked, identifying the critical need for increased awareness and understanding of the symptoms and impacts of this natural phase in a woman’s life.