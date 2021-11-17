Halle Berry Doubles Down On Calling Cardi B “The Queen Of Hip Hop”

The ‘Bruised’ filmmaker declares there can be more than one queen.

Halle Berry recently found herself in the crosshairs of many Nicki Minaj fans. The Oscar-winning actress upset some Barbz because she referred to Cardi B as the “Queen of Hip Hop” at the premiere of her Bruised movie.

Cardi B responded to the uproar over Halle Berry’s comments. The Grammy-winning rap star took to Twitter to defend Berry and deliver a message to anyone bothered by recording artists receiving subjective, made-up titles.

“I know how some of you girls like to tussle over this [type of] childish s###… but [not too much] on Halle Berry. Anyway, her movie #BRUISED dropping THAT SHE DIRECTED HERSELF on Netflix on November 24th. The FIRST female rap movie soundtrack!! We produced together out this FRIDAY!,” tweeted Cardi B on November 14.

Halle Berry had the chance to walk back her “Queen of Hip Hop” declaration during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The late-night talk show host asked Berry if the reaction from the Barbz swayed her opinion about Cardi B.

“Do you stand by that assessment of Cardi B as the Queen of Hip Hop?” questioned Kimmel. Halle Berry responded, “I do. But here’s the thing, there’s room for more than one queen… Nicki is a queen in her own right… All these ladies, to me, are queens.”

Halle Berry directed Netflix’s forthcoming MMA-themed film Bruised. In addition, Berry and Cardi B executive produced the all-women Bruised soundtrack which features new music by Cardi, Saweetie, City Girls, H.E.R., Flo Milli, Latto, Young M.A., Rapsody, and other female rappers.