Halle Berry Shades Drake Over “Slime You Out” Cover; Fans Attack Each Other

Legendary actress Halle Berry is less than pleased with Drake’s single cover art, which has ignited fierce arguing amongst their respective fans!

Drake is gearing up to release his new album For All The Dogs on October 6. The lead single from the highly anticipated album features a collaboration with SZA on the song “Slime You Out.”

Drake promoted the single, which was released on Friday, by posting an image of Halle Berry getting slimed at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. The image of Berry, apparently used without her consent, has led the Oscar Award-winning actress to lash out at the rap star.

“Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy…even if you are a woman,” Halle Berry wrote on Instagram.

Her comment section was flooded with a variety of reactions. Some slammed Halle for her reaction, saying she should be grateful, while others took offense over the title of the song.

“bitter old 🦝 should be happy cuz she not known for shid else rn other than paying TWO white men child support 😭sad how shid turned out for Halle,” one testosterone-filled commenter fumed, referencing Berry’s divorce battles with Olivier Martinez has and Gabriel Aubry.

“I would be more upset about the meaning of the pic. ‘Slime you’ what does that mean exactly? Hmm..,” another user inquired while another wrote, “A lot of these responses show too many children are being raised by a phone and the internet smh, more technology seems to equal more stupidity and less humanity.”

As of now, there is no word on whether Halle Berry plans to take any legal action against the rapper or if he required the needed permission to use the photo at all.

This is not the first time Drake has found himself in a legal quagmire over artwork.

In a previous incident, Drake and fellow artist 21 Savage were sued by magazine publisher Condé Nast for using a fake Vogue cover to promote their Her Loss album. The lawsuit, which sought at least $4 million in damages, ended with Drake and 21 Savage agreeing to pay an undisclosed amount to settle the matter.

The settlement also included a permanent injunction preventing the use of the fake Vogue cover in their promotional campaign.