Halle Bailey, DDG Recreate Classic “Poetic Justice” Moment Dressed As Janet Jackson And Tupac For Halloween

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Halle Bailey and her boyfriend DDG took inspiration from Janet Jackson and Tupac in the 1993 movie “Poetic Justice.”

Halle Bailey and her boyfriend DDG went to Kendal Jenner’s star-studded Halloween bash dressed as Janet Jackson and Tupac in Poetic Justice.

The young couple donned replica looks from the 1993 movie, with Halle wearing a matching black beret, shirt and jeans. She also covered her long locs with braids and did her makeup, just like Janet’s Justice. DDG dressed as Tupac’s character Lucky, wearing an Atlanta Braves jersey and backwards baseball cap.

She took to Instagram to share a photo album of images of the pair dressed as ‘Pac and Janet. While her recent appearances led to pregnancy rumors, with Halle covering her stomach in every photo, she did not hide her belly in these shots. Check them out below.

Halle and DDG also recreated a classic moment from the film where Janet Jackson asks Tupac what he “really” wants from her. Watch the scene and compare Halle and DDG’s version below.

Meanwhile, Halle Bailey recently opened up about being in love during a May interview with People.

“I think the best thing about young love is that you’re able to continue to find yourself through this journey of loving somebody else,” she explained. “And you’re discovering new parts of yourself and maybe things that you didn’t notice before about your heart.”

DDG revealed the pair bonded over 50 Cent’s “Many Men” after he slid in her DMs and said he sees them getting married in the future.

“I’ve never been with nobody that’s like really motivated me like she do,” he said during an appearance on The Breakfast Club last November. “I’m seeing different s###. I ain’t really been around this type of s### before.”