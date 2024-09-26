Halsey Hospitalized After Suffering “Very Scary” Seizure

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Halsey, who was diagnosed with lupus and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder, suffered a seizure a month before her new album drops.

Halsey revealed she was hospitalized for a few days on social media. The diamond-selling singer posted a video of herself in the hospital with her fiancé Avan Jogia on Wednesday (September 25).

“Happy Late Bi Visibility Day,” she wrote. “This year I’m celebrating by dying with a man by my side (for legal reasons that’s a joke).”

The Columbia Records artist shared more details on X (formerly known as Twitter). She told a fan she was out of the hospital when they asked about her health around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday (September 26).

“I’m home from the hospital now after a few days, so a win is a win!” Halsey wrote.

Another fan questioned if the hospital stint was related to Halsey’s lupus and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder diagnosis. She quickly responded.

“I had a seizure!” Halsey wrote. “Very scary! Don’t recommend it!”

Earlier this year, Halsey opened up about her health struggles after telling fans she was “lucky to be alive.”

“In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder,” she wrote in June. “Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life. After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors. After 2 years, I’m feeling better and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to.”

Halsey addressed her health on the single “The End.” The track will appear on her upcoming album The Great Impersonator, which drops on October 25.