Halsey sang about seeing doctors, having a poison in her blood and going to treatment on her single “The End.’

Halsey disclosed more details about the health struggles referenced in her new song “The End.” The Columbia Records singer said she was diagnosed with lupus and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder in 2022.

“Thank you guys for the unbelievable amount of love for ‘The End’ and the support you’ve shown me since its release,” she wrote on Instagram. “I realize everyone is catching up with news I’ve held in for a very long time, and I wasn’t sure how much I wanted to share. You’ve all been so kind so I want to share a bit more.”

She continued, “In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life. After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors. After 2 years, I’m feeling better and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to. I can’t wait to get back where I belong: With you all. Singing and screaming my heart out.”

Halsey told fans she was “lucky to be alive” when she released “The End” on Tuesday (June 4). She tagged the Lupus Research Alliance and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in a post promoting the single.

“Every couple of years now, a doctor says I’m sick/Pulls out a brand new bag of tricks and then they lay it on me/And at first, it was my brain, then a skeleton in pain/And I don’t like to complain, but I’m saying sorry/When I met you, I thought I was damaged goods/Had a f##### up childhood/And there’s poison in my brain and in my blood,” she sang on “The End.”

Listen to “The End” below.