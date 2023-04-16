Halsey Reportedly Splits From Capitol Records

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Halsey has reportedly split from her longtime label, Capitol Records.

In a statement obtained by HITS Daily Double, the company explained, “Everyone at Capitol poured their hearts and souls into helping Halsey achieve their dreams and present their music to the world. We are incredibly proud of all we accomplished together and wish Halsey the very best in all their future endeavors.”

Halsey released her debut album, Badlands, in 2015 via Astralwerks, which is distributed by Capitol. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, selling more than 115,000 copies in its opening week.

Badlands was eventually certified 2x-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). In 2017, she followed up with Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, her first No. 1 album.

The project’s lead single, “Now or Never,” peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Halsey’s first Top 20 entry on the chart as a lead artist.

Halsey’s success continued with 2020’s Manic, another No. 2 debut and her first under the Capitol umbrella. Anchored by the single “Without Me,” it marked another platinum-selling effort by the New Jersey native. Her latest album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, arrived via Capitol in August 2021.

Produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails, the album featured more of a heavy industrial influence.

It was described by Halsey as “a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth.” The album again hit the chart at No. 2 and was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Halsey hasn’t addressed the departure on social media and it’s unclear where she’s headed. Stay tuned for updates.