HBO Max Renews Issa Rae’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ For A Second Season

Showrunner Syreeta Singleton promises to go “bigger and harder.”

The Issa Rae-created Rap Sh!t comedy series will be back on HBO Max for another crop of episodes. The streaming service announced it has renewed the Hip Hop-centered program for a second season.

“We are so excited to continue this journey with Shawna and Mia and the incredibly fun world of Rap Sh!t,” states Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max.

Aubrey continues, “With the wonderfully comedic and unique perspectives of Aida Osman, KaMillion, Issa Rae, Syreeta Singleton, and the team at HOORAE, season two is sure to bring even more seducing and scheming.”

Rap Sh!t stars Aida Osman (Shawna Clark) and KaMillion (Mia Knight) as two estranged high school friends from Miami who join forces to form a rap duo. The cast also includes Jonica Booth (Chastity), Devon Terrell (Cliff Lewis), and RJ Cyler (Lamont).

“We’re so happy to play in the world of Rap Sh!t for another season with this incredibly talented team,” says creator/executive producer Issa Rae. Showrunner Syreeta Singleton adds, “This show and cast are one of a kind and I’m thrilled to get to do this again with them. We’re going bigger and harder!”

Previously, Issa Rae produced and starred in HBO’s award-winning dramedy Insecure. Rae’s Rap Sh!t officially debuted on July 21, 2022. The eight-episode first season is currently available for streaming on HBO Max.