Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji & Jay Ellis React To The ‘Insecure’ Series Finale

The stars of the show reflect on its conclusion.

HBO’s popular comedy-drama Insecure came to an end over the weekend. After five seasons, the award-winning show aired its last episode on Sunday night.

Fans of the program helped #InsecureHBO become the #1 Twitter trending topic for hours. Co-creator/executive producer/lead actress Issa Rae (Issa Dee) took to the social media platform to share her thoughts about the series finale.

“I love y’all. Thank you for 5 seasons,” wrote Issa Rae around 11 pm ET. That tweet was accompanied by an on-set photo of Rae along with her co-stars Yvonne Orji (Molly Carter) and Jay Ellis (Lawrence Walker).

I love y’all. Thank you for 5 seasons. #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/2d0v9AopJR — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) December 27, 2021

“This scene in the bathroom was the final scene I shot as Molly. During one of the takes, [Insecure showrunner Prentice Penny] told me to go off script and thank [Issa Rae] for how she changed my life. We were crying for real FOR REAL. #InsecureHBO,” tweeted Yvonne Orji.

Jay Ellis posted, “It was always her 💙. The love story some of y’all loved and some of y’all loved to hate. #IssaLaw #InsecureHBO.” Ellis’s Lawrence character was the longtime on-again, off-again boyfriend of Issa Rae’s on-screen Issa character.

Insecure premiered on HBO in 2016. Throughout its five-year run, the program received 11 Primetime Emmy Award nominations. It picked up an Emmy for Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series in 2020. Insecure also won honors from the Peabody Awards, NAACP Image Awards, Satellite Awards, and Black Reel Awards.

This scene in the bathroom was the final scene I shot as molly. During one of the takes, @The_A_Prentice told me to go off script and thank @IssaRae for how she changed my life. We were crying for real FOR REAL. #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/ZsjrpDkDLo — Yvonne Orji (@YvonneOrji) December 27, 2021