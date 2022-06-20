H.E.R. Sues Record Label To Get Out Of Contract

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

H.E.R. is suing MBK Entertainment in an effort to be released from her contract, accusing the label of violating a California labor code.

H.E.R. filed a lawsuit against MBK Entertainment, asking a court to void her contract with the label.

According to multiple reports, H.E.R. sued MBK in Los Angeles on Thursday (June 16). She accuses the label of violating California Labor Code section 2855 a.k.a. the Seven-Year Rule.

The code “prohibits the enforcement beyond seven years of a contract (such as the Agreement) to render services of a special, unique, extraordinary or intellectual character.”

H.E.R., whose real name is Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, signed with MBK in 2011. The label’s owner Jeff Robinson became her manager.

The Grammy-winning artist notes her contract forces her to work for MBK well beyond seven years. She argues the deal should’ve ended in 2019.

“Since May 19, 2011, MBK has exclusively owned her services as a recording artist and has exclusively owned the right to exploit her name and likeness for her recordings under the Agreement,” the lawsuit reads. “Wilson has not been free to provide her recording services except as permitted or dictated by MBK.”

H.E.R. claims her manager fired the law firm that originally represented her in negotiations. Robinson allegedly recruited his own lawyers to handle the singer’s subsequent deals.

Robinson’s attorneys didn’t have a written fee agreement or a conflict waiver with H.E.R. They allegedly provided their services “as a favor” to Robinson.

H.E.R. signed her deal with MBK when she was 14 years old. She wants the court to rule the contract is “unenforceable.” She’s also seeking restitution and court costs from the label.