Here Are All The Items Thieves Stole From Flashy Bishop In NYC Church Robbery; 50 Cent Weighs In

He and his wife both were wearing expensive $75K watches before getting robbed in church — one a Rolly and the other Cavalier.

Foxy Brown’s cousin and Mayor Eric Adams’ mentee Bishop Lamor M. Whitehead, continues to speak out about Sunday’s church stick-up.

And he is blasting people who are making fun of the tragedy, not being sensitive to his or his family’s trauma, and most importantly, talking about how he was wearing $1 million worth of jewelry when he was robbed.

Bishop Whitehead even detailed all the things he and his wife lost.

“It’s not about me being flashy,” the Fendi-wearing preacher said. “It’s about me purchasing what I want to purchase. It’s my prerogative to purchase what I want to purchase.”

Here is the inventory of all the things that were stolen.

The sacrilegious crooks took off with the following items totaling $1,060,000.

A $75,000 Rolex watch, a $75,000 Cavalier watch, a $25,000 Episcopal ruby and diamond ring; a $25,000 Episcopal diamond ring, a pair of $25,000 earrings; a $20,000 diamond and emerald cross; a $20,000 Episcopal ring, a $20,000 Episcopal cross; and a $10,000 Episcopal gold cross.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Bishop Whitehead was robbed during his sermon on Sunday, July 23rd, around 11:14 a.m. during the church’s Facebook Livestream.

“How many of you have lost your faith because you saw somebody else die with what you were about to go through,” the Bishop said before having at least three people aim guns in the faces of his congregation and at him.

The Bishop said the gunmen put the gun barrel in his 8-month daughter’s face, and she is now traumatized. In one video on Monday, he said he laid down to show his congregation what to do because he didn’t want anyone hurt.

According to the New York Post, the 44-year-old preacher, who pushes a Rolls-Royce, said his haters are only looking at his “blinged-out” appearance and not focusing on his message.

“Sometimes when you’re a known bishop, it’s a gift and a curse,” the flashy preacher said. “You become the talk of the town.”

He also said that his church, which has two campuses (one in Brooklyn and the other in Queens), had purchased another building and an entire New York block.

50 Cent, who once was honored by Bishop and said his message was “a completely different approach to try to reach us” and that “even though it might seem outlandish–the approach–it’s effective,” had some words for the Man of Gawdy regarding his flossing.

“Bishop now you know damn well, you can’t do this in Brooklyn if you ain’t smacking s###!” 50 Cent wrote.