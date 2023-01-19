Hip Hop Alliance Founders KRS-One, Chuck D & Kurtis Blow Address Bow Wow’s Union Tweet

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

KRS-One, Public Enemy’s Chuck D and Kurtis Blow founded the Hip Hop Alliance in 2021. The organization’s mission is to address the “needs and concerns of the Hip Hop and R&B workforce through advocacy, information and service.” Essentially, a union. But on January 14, Bow Wow tweeted how desperately hip-hop needs to “unionize,” unaware the Hip Hop Alliance existed.

So, in response, KRS-One, Chuck D and Kurtis Blow issued a statement to ROCK THE BELLS addressing Bow Wow’s concerns. Simultaneously, they’ve invited everyone—including Bow Wow—to take part in a special Clubhouse conversation on Friday (January 20).

“Like every other aspect of society’s workforce, the artists and creators of Hip Hop need protection, support and advocacy,” the statement reads. “From label disputes to intellectual property retrieval and the need for an overall governing body, the Hip Hop Alliance was established.

“Recent comments this weekend created a unique opportunity to bring forth a conversation that many in Hip-Hop & R&B have been addressing for a long time. The need of a governing body of Hip Hop. The goal of HHA is to empower artists to make informed decisions about their career and ensure that their rights are respected and protected.”

It continued: “As our culture comes together to honor and celebrate the 50th year of the creation of Hip-Hop, now is the time for all of us to come together. In that spirit, we invite our brother Bow Wow to join us this coming Friday (January 20) at 7 p.m. EST on the Clubhouse app and/or our Black History Month online conference on Tuesday (February 25) at 4 p.m. EST on the HHA YouTube page.

“In fact, all of the Hip Hop community is invited to these two informative conversations about the HHA, as we continue to build this organization to advocate, inform and service our brothers and sisters’ needs and concerns throughout the Hip-Hop ecosystem. We welcome all of the Hip Hop culture to roll up their sleeves and join us, as we work to uplift, honor, and protect Hip-Hop, for its past, present and future.”

Bow Wow’s original tweet elicited several responses encouraging people to check out the Hip Hop Alliance. So in the spirit of education, find more information here.