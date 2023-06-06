Hip-Hop And The World Trade Center Reminisce 50 Years In Unique 9/11 Conversation

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

9/11 impacted everybody. And the relationship between Hip-Hop and The World Trade Center is deep. A panel will examine the relations between Hip-Hop and the World Trade Center, both of which started in 1973.

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum will host a unique conversation that examines the relationship between Hip-Hop and The World Trade Center. Hip-Hop, as a global culture, started 50 years ago and the World Trade Center was erected the same year of 1973.

“Intersections: Marking 50 Years of Hip Hop and the WTC.” will celebrate the evolution of Hip-Hop over the past five decades and compare and contrast it with the representation of the massive structures.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from esteemed guests including historian Dr. MC Debbie D, CEO of AllHipHop.com Chuck Creekmur, and executive director of the Universal Hip Hop Museum, Rocky Bucano. The Hip-Hop trio will be joined by Museum Director Clifford Chanin.

Pioneering emcee MC Debbie D said, “I’m excited about sharing my story on a panel with Chuck Creekmur and Rocky Bucano for the first ever 50-year collaboration between the iconic World Trade Center and Hip Hop.”

“I do not think most people understand the profound relationship between the World Trade Center and Hip-Hop culture,” Creekmur said. “But, I believe this panel will offer deep insights into those contrasts and parallels.”

Through the years, numerous artists have referenced the WTC, before and after 9/11. These include Jay-Z, The Notorious B.I.G., Jadakiss, 50 Cent, Talib Kweli, Immortal Technique, Canibus and more. Other artists like Jeru Tha Damaja and The Coup have had critical representations of the buildings.

The panel discussion will delve into the intertwined history of Hip-Hop and the World Trade Center, both of which emerged in 1973. The speakers will explore how both have continued to shape and influence culture throughout the years. The program will commence at 6 p.m., and admission is free however registration is mandatory (register here). Don’t miss this insightful event that explores the rich connections between Hip-Hop and the iconic World Trade Center.

For more information, go to the The 9/11 Memorial & Museum website.

