Hip-Hop Legend Bruno ‘Pop N’ Taco’ Falcon Dead; Taught Michael Jackson

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bruno Falcon Aka Pop N Taco was a Hip-Hop legend that taught Michael Jackson some of his best moves and appeared in the movie “Breakin’.” He passed away at the age of 58. RIP!

Dance icon, actor and Hip-Hop legend Bruno “Pop N’ Taco” Falcon has died.

The cause of death was unknown at the time of this writing. He was 58, passing after celebrating his birthday last month.

Born on June 10, 1964 in Los Angeles, California, Falcon was a popular dancer in the 1980s, employing popping, locking, breaking and more to great success. His big break came as on of the antagonists in the hit movie “Breakin’,” a movie that was one of the first about Hip-Hop culture. He played the menacing Electro Rock 1. “Breakin'” was the first Hip-Hop film with a decidedly Los Angeles point of view, coming out the same year as “Beat Street,” which was set in The Bronx.

Falcon was also one of the view notables of Mexican heritage doing Hip-Hop in the 80s and said that he was often challenged.

“People couldn’t believe there was a Mexican who could pop,” Falcon said in an interview. “They would challenge me in front of the school or a party or a high school dance. They’d come out, right at you, right in front of your face.”

Garnering a cult-like following, he gained widespread popularly when he appeared in Micheal Jackson’s Moonwalker in 1988, “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey” in 1991 and, and “Thumbelina” in 1994. He also made a number of appearances in music videos that took his talents to the masses. He was in Chaka Khan’s “I Feel for You,” one of the first songs to feature Hip-Hop and the the festive 1983 hit “All Night Long” by Lionel Richie.

In his later years, Falcon maintained a low-profile as a choreographer, but still managed to work with both Michael and Janet Jackson, and also taught dance to the general public.

News of his death traveled fast over social media with many offering their condolences. One of them was Breakin’ dance partner, Popin Pete.

On Instagram, Popin Pete said, “Rest in peace my brother Popin n Taco, you will be missed..can’t believe this.” He also posted a reunion video of the pair.