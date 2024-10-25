Hip-Hop Legend DJ Clark Kent Is Dead After Three-Year Battle With Colon Cancer

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Eric B. verified the news that DJ Clark Kent has died with AllHipHop via text, assuring us he got the information from his family.

A rumor DJ Clark Kent had died went rampant on social media earlier this month, but it turned out to be false.

But on Friday (October 25), it was confirmed the legendary DJ passed away on Thursday night (October 24). Fellow New York City Hip-Hop vet Eric B. shared the news on Instagram, writing simply, “Rest in Peace.” He also verified it with AllHipHop via text, assuring us he got the information from Clark Kent’s family.

The family soon issued its own statement, writing, “IT IS WITH DEEP SADNESS THAT WE SHARE THE PASSING OF BELOVED RODOLFO A. FRANKLIN, KNOWN TO THE WORLD AS DJ CLARK KENT. CLARK PASSED AWAY THURSDAY EVENING SURROUNDED BY HIS WIFE KESHA DAUGHTER KABRIAH AND SON ANTONIO.”

They went on to reveal his cause of death: colon cancer.

DJ Clark Kent, born Rodolfo Franklin in Panama, played a significant role in shaping the career of JAY-Z and is routinely credited with discovering the Roc-A-Fella co-founder. He also produced tracks on JAY-Z’s debut album, Reasonable Doubt, including the hit “Brooklyn’s Finest” featuring The Notorious B.I.G.

DJ Clark Kent was also a well-known figure in sneaker culture and collaborated with brands like Nike on exclusive shoe releases.

Whispers he had died started prematurely on October 16. EPMD’s DJ Scratch quickly did a little damage control on Instagram, writing in all caps, “DJ CLARK KENT HAS NOT PASSED AWAY. STOP TRAUMATIZING HIS FAMILY POSTING THAT HE PASSED!!”

Radio host Angie Martinez echoed those sentiments, adding, “The article that The Source Mag & others have posted about the passing of Dj Clark Kent is false. Clark is home with his family. Please refrain from sharing any other false information. It is hurtful, deeply irresponsible and untrue.”

Sadly for DJ Clark Kent’s loved ones, it’s true this time. AllHipHop sends our condolences.

This is a developing story.