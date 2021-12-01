Hip Hop Loves Foundation Explores Solutions To Gun Violence & Police Brutality On “Stop Shooting Volume 2: Global Love Revolution”

Hip Hop Loves has released the second part of the “Stop Shooting” series continuing their mission against gun violence and police brutality.

“Stop Shooting Volume 2: Global Love Revolution” is the sequel to their successful first outing Volume 1: Voices of Justice, released last July. While the first in the series addressed the important issues surrounding gun violence and police brutality, the sequel explores “solution-based actions and themes to alleviate these issues.”

The sophomore project was released on Friday, November 26 featuring 23 tracks with contributors from 6 continents. The lead single, “Global Love Warming” features ten artists from across the globe. Aloe Blacc (Panama/USA), Maya Jupiter (Australia/Mexico/Turkey), David D Omni (Cuba), Jason Chu (China/USA), Dumi Right (Zimbabwe/USA), Five Steez (Jamaica), C Boogie (USA), RG56 (Russia), Pretxs (Brasil), and produced by DJ Moar (France).

Hip Hop Loves provide a means and a platform for individuals to come together and make a difference in their communities.

“By creating art as a response to violence and oppression, these emcees are engaging nonviolent principles to fight for justice and change. The emcees are raising their voices and asking the public to listen and come together as one.”

The music project stems from a Harlem workshop for high school students back in 2014. Recorded around the time of the killings of Trayvon Martin and Eric Garner, the contributors worked with Dr. Yusef Salaam of the Central Park Exonerated to record “Times Are Changing: Hands Up Every Day.” That song marked the genesis of the project and the foundation soon recorded songs with students from HHL workshops in Atlanta and Moscow, Russia.

The 23-track project features artists from three different generations including 10-year-old emcee Imoik from Venezuela, homegrown 17-year-old emcee phenom Lil’ Dee, and legendary singer Peabo Bryson.

Other notable artists and living legends on the album include Aloe Blacc (Panama/USA), Michael McDonald (USA), Oleta Adams (USA), El Da Sensei (USA), J Rawls (USA), Maya Jupiter (Australia/Mexico/Turkey), Mirrah (Australia), Kamau (Brazil), Xidus Pain (UK), David D Omni (Cuba) Fatima Rivera (Chile), Mohammed Yahya (Mozambique/UK), Dumi Right (Zimbabwe), Jason Chu (China) Mikko Kapanen (Finland) and many others.

René John-Sandy II, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Hip Hop Loves Foundation said the album focuses on adopting unity-based solutions.

“For volume 2 of this project we felt it was really paramount to encompass a feeling of oneness and Unity. Love is the key element in obtaining this. Also, we felt we can talk about all of the issues that exist, but if we don’t create some solutions addressing them, we are not serving justice to the cause. Global Love Revolution is the most fitting title to emphasize this.”

“Stop Shooting Volume 2: Global Love Revolution” is available on Bandcamp, iTunes, Spotify, Tidal, Google Play, and other various streaming platforms. Revenue and donations made to support the project on streaming platforms and www.hiphoploves.org will benefit the Hip Hop Loves Foundation to facilitate workshops with youths in Brazil and in the United States.

To find out more about Hip Hop Loves and the work they do in communities around the world, click here.

Additionally, click here for an interview with LondonJennn, where Rene explains how Dr.Yusuf Salaam came on board and gives further details about the organization.

Watch the video for “Times Are Changing: Hands Up Everyday”-(Featuring students the Harlem Children Zone and Dr.Yusuf Salaam from the “Exonerated Five” below.