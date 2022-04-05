Hip Hop Museum Brings “And The Beat Don’t Stop” Exhibit To Arkansas

The National Hip Hop Museum’s “And the Beat Don’t Stop” exhibit travels to the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The National Hip Hop Museum based in Washington, D.C. is unveiling a traveling exhibit in Arkansas.

Little Rock’s Mosaic Templars Cultural Center announced it’s hosting the National Hip Hop Museum’s “And the Beat Don’t Stop” exhibit. The memorabilia collection comes to Arkansas on April 7 and runs until July 1.

The National Hip Hop Museum’s “And the Beat Don’t Stop” celebrates 50 years of Hip Hop. Mosaic Templars Cultural Center will begin its run with the exhibit by hosting a free event in Little Rock on April 7. The opening will feature DJs, a 360-degree photo booth and breakdancing.

“While the music and the artifacts are a big draw, we always keep in mind that we are here to educate the community and what a wonderful way to take some not-so-distant history and unpack it a bit and show the cultural connections to today,” the center’s director Quantia “Key” Fletcher said. “For many of us, Hip Hop has been part of our entire consciousness and has impacted our lives from music and fashion to art and culture. It has been the voice of the marginalized populations and offered a mic oftentimes in hallowed spaces.”

The National Hip Hop Museum was founded three years ago by Jeremy Beaver. Find out more about its services and collection here.