Hit-Boy’s Father Big Hit Believes Keefe D Arrest Provides No Closure In Tupac Shakur Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

AllHipHop’s Chuck Creekmur asked Hit-Boy’s father Big Hit about Keefe D’s arrest for the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur.

Big Hit, who returned home from prison earlier this year, weighed in on Keefe D’s arrest for Tupac Shakur’s murder in an interview with AllHipHop’s Chuck Creekmur. Hit-Boy’s father stressed the importance of not snitching in reaction to the developments in the long-unsolved case.

“S###, got to just stick to the code, my n####,” Big Hit said. “I’m feeling for everybody. It’s a f#####-up situation on both sides. All else fails, just like anybody knows, just got to stick to the code, my n####. And just keep your f###### mouth shut. I don’t give the f### what happens.”

Keefe D, whose real name is Duane Davis, was indicted for murder in September. He pleaded not guilty to the charge in November. Big Hit believed Keefe D’s arrest offered no closure for Tupac’s death.

“That’s still not even enough, man,” Big Hit said. “It’s like, man, he was so great. He brought so much to the game. That loss was just bigger than Keefe D … This whole situation, man, that was f##### up. It was a great loss, man. He can’t be replaced. Nah, this s### ain’t going to be no closure. It’s just going to be water under the bridge, s###.”

Check out AllHipHop’s interview with Hit-Boy and Big Hit below.