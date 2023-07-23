AllHipHop

Hit-Boy Roasts “Failed Journalist” Who Criticized Nas’ Latest Beat Selections

By: Kyle EusticeCategory: News

On Friday (July 21), someone tweeted, “Only Nas—who hasn’t picked an album’s worth of great beats since ‘94—would make five albums full of loading screen beats from one of this era’s least inspired producers.”

Hit-Boy promptly checked a purported “hater” who dared to criticize Nas’ recent beat selections. On Friday (July 21), someone who clearly pressed play on Magic 2 hours after it was released tweeted, “Only Nas — who hasn’t picked an album’s worth of great beats since ‘94 — would make five albums full of loading screen beats from one of this era’s least inspired producers.”

Former Tommy Boy Records A&R, Dante Ross, replied, “Where did you get your Hater diploma from,” a sentiment that echoed across the post. Hit-Boy wasn’t having it either and hopped in the comment section with, “Coming from a failed journalist and failed musician. tough.”

Reactions to Hit-Boy’s remarks included, “U didn’t have to cook him that hard” and “Gat damn HB, didn’t have to kill him. Black Magic beat is very good btw.” One person asked, “What Wal-Mart are you tweeting this on yo lunch break from?” while another said, “Caucasian people shouldn’t speak on a culture they are a guest in.”

In all fairness, Nas’ beat selections have been criticized for years. But Nas and Hit-Boy’s 2020 collaboration, King’s Disease, earned them a Grammy Award in the Best Rap Album category, which seems to negate a lot of the critiques. As for Hit-Boy, the veteran producer has a list of credits that include Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Mary J. Blige, Lil Wayne and Eminem. Needless to say, he’s found enormous success being “one of this era’s least inspired producers.”

