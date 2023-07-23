Hit-Boy Roasts “Failed Journalist” Who Criticized Nas’ Latest Beat Selections

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

On Friday (July 21), someone tweeted, “Only Nas—who hasn’t picked an album’s worth of great beats since ‘94—would make five albums full of loading screen beats from one of this era’s least inspired producers.”

Hit-Boy promptly checked a purported “hater” who dared to criticize Nas’ recent beat selections. On Friday (July 21), someone who clearly pressed play on Magic 2 hours after it was released tweeted, “Only Nas — who hasn’t picked an album’s worth of great beats since ‘94 — would make five albums full of loading screen beats from one of this era’s least inspired producers.”

Former Tommy Boy Records A&R, Dante Ross, replied, “Where did you get your Hater diploma from,” a sentiment that echoed across the post. Hit-Boy wasn’t having it either and hopped in the comment section with, “Coming from a failed journalist and failed musician. tough.”

Reactions to Hit-Boy’s remarks included, “U didn’t have to cook him that hard” and “Gat damn HB, didn’t have to kill him. Black Magic beat is very good btw.” One person asked, “What Wal-Mart are you tweeting this on yo lunch break from?” while another said, “Caucasian people shouldn’t speak on a culture they are a guest in.”

only Nas — who hasn’t picked an album’s worth of great beats since ‘94 — would make five albums full of loading screen beats from one of this era’s least inspired producers. — Max Bell (@TheeMaxB) July 21, 2023

In all fairness, Nas’ beat selections have been criticized for years. But Nas and Hit-Boy’s 2020 collaboration, King’s Disease, earned them a Grammy Award in the Best Rap Album category, which seems to negate a lot of the critiques. As for Hit-Boy, the veteran producer has a list of credits that include Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Mary J. Blige, Lil Wayne and Eminem. Needless to say, he’s found enormous success being “one of this era’s least inspired producers.”

But, as they say, haters are gonna hate. Check out some of the responses below.

Grammy win, 2 Grammy nominations, 3 number 1 albums, the highest rated album on Metacritic this decade and HitBoy named producer of the year 2022 by multiple industry publications. The game has passed you by son. It’s not Nas’s fault your favorite rapper can’t keep up with him. — KIING (@kiing) July 23, 2023

Idk where the narrative came that nas rapped on trash… N#### was rapping over preme and large professor. I think y’all just like rolling with an opinion someone else without putting any time into forming your own opinion — Quinton McKnight (@Quinton2Chaos) July 22, 2023

Imagine feeling this way towards Nas & Hit-Boy when you see the current state of hiphop lol this just comes across as awfully bitter. Do better man. — 0161 (@MancHipHop) July 23, 2023

Hit-Boy being " one of this era's least inspired producers", is one of the worst takes on hip-hop in the last decade. Straight up hating at it's finest. — KNCK (@KurtKanuck) July 22, 2023