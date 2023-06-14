Hit-Boy Reacts To JAY-Z & Kanye West’s “N###as In Paris” Going Diamond

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The ‘Surf or Drown’ creator continues to drop his own music.

Chauncey “Hit-Boy” Hollis Jr. helped put together the “N##### In Paris” record. The producer/rapper was behind the boards for JAY-Z and Kanye West’s most commercially successful collaboration.

The Recording Industry Association of America recently certified “N##### In Paris” as a Diamond single. This was the first time JAY-Z earned 10x-Platinum certification from the RIAA. It’s Kanye West’s second Diamond Award.

“It’s a real blessing to be a part of the song that became [JAY-Z’s] first Diamond record and producing the album that won Nas his first Grammy. What a life 🙏🏾,” tweeted Hit-Boy this week.

it’s a real blessing to be apart of the song that became jay-z first diamond record and producing the album that won Nas his first grammy. What a life 🙏🏾 — Hit-Boy (@Hit_Boy) June 12, 2023

Hit-Boy produced Nas’s 2020 studio LP King’s Disease. That project won Best Rap Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2021. They also teamed up for 2021’s King’s Disease II, 2021’s Magic, and 2022’s King’s Disease III.

In addition to producing tracks, Hit-Boy releases his own music as a recording artist. The 3-time Grammy winner dropped the HITstory mixtape in 2012. Plus, his discography includes Surf or Drown which came out in March.

June 12th saw the arrival of Hit-Boy’s official THIRDEYERAZ-directed “Sunrise” music video. He has also put out visuals for other tracks like “Broke The Mold,” “Wake Your Game Up,” “More 4 Me,” and “Show Me” over the last two weeks.