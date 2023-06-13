JAY-Z & Kanye West’s “N###as In Paris” Goes Diamond

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Hov scores his first 10x-Platinum plaque.

The Throne just added another jewel to the group’s crown. JAY-Z and Kanye West’s “N###as In Paris” has been certified diamond (10 million units) by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Collectively known as The Throne, Jay-Z and Kanye West released “N##### In Paris” in 2011. The Hit-Boy-produced collaboration lives on the Watch the Throne studio album.

West now has two Diamond-certified songs. The G.O.O.D. Music founder’s 2007 single “Stronger” reached 10x-Platinum status in 2021. 2005’s “Gold Digger” featuring Jamie Foxx is 8x-Platinum.

“N###as In Paris” marks JAY-Z’s first diamond-certified song. He does have two 4x-platinum tracks—2012’s “Clique” with Kanye West and Big Sean and 2013’s “Holy Grail” featuring Justin Timberlake.

JAY-Z and Kanye West’s “N###as In Paris” won Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards. The record peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Watch the Throne debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart by selling more than 436,000 copies in its first week. The RIAA certified the project 5x-platinum in 2020.

Kanye West ranks at No. 4 on the RIAA’s list of Top Digital Singles Artists (144 million units), while JAY-Z presently has 18.5 million certified digital singles units. Fellow rap star Drake leads the tally with 184 million units.