LeBron James Shares Cryptic Jay-Z Quote Fuelling Retirement Rumors 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lebron James had fans concerned about retirement after he borrowed a lyric from Jay-Z from one of his favorite albums.

LeBron James had sports fans spooked when he shared a quote from Jay-Z on his Instagram story, with many believing the NBA player was hinting at quitting basketball.

Rumors that LeBron James might be done with the game first began when the Lakers got eliminated from the playoffs in a 4-0 series sweep by the Denver Nuggets last week. “We’ll see what happens going forward. I don’t know,” the Lakers star told reporters after the game. “I’ve got a lot to think about, to be honest. Just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball.”

His latest Instagram Story did nothing to quash the rumors, instead fanning the flames of retirement talk. LeBron shared a lyric from Jay-Z’s “What More Can I Say” that fans believe is a hint at his retirement. “I’m supposed to be #1 on everybody list. We’ll see what happens when I no longer exist,” the quote read.

While some saw the post as a surefire sign the four-time MVP is ready to bow out, others figured LeBron pulled a lyric from one of his favorite albums.

Last month (April 29), LeBron James used another Jay-Z lyric after his Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies and eliminated them from the NBA Playoffs. This time, he borrowed lines from Hov’s song “Trouble” from his 2006 comeback album Kingdom Come.

Unlike you little 🤬I'm a grown ass man

Big shoes to fill 🤬, grown ass pants

Prolly hustled with your pops, go ask your parents

Its apparent you're staring at a legend

Who, put a few little 🤬in the they place before

Trying to eat without saying they grace before! 🤫👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 29, 2023

Jay-Z Pays Tribute To LeBron James

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Jay-Z was on hand to pay tribute to “The Chosen One” when LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s almost 40-year record to become the NBA’s all-time scorer.

“Being able to perform at a high level for a long period of time, that’s excellence,” Jay-Z declared. “Long after you’re gone, people may look at your name and like, ‘That’s what greatness is. There’s not many you can compare LeBron to a 19-time All-Star, a remarkable feat.