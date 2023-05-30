LeBron James Shares Cryptic Jay-Z Quote Fuelling Retirement Rumors 

LeBron James had sports fans spooked when he shared a quote from Jay-Z on his Instagram story, with many believing the NBA player was hinting at quitting basketball.
Rumors that LeBron James might be done with the game first began when the Lakers got eliminated from the playoffs in a 4-0 series sweep by the Denver Nuggets last week. “We’ll see what happens going forward. I don’t know,” the Lakers star told reporters after the game. “I’ve got a lot to think about, to be honest. Just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball.”
His latest Instagram Story did nothing to quash the rumors, instead fanning the flames of retirement talk. LeBron shared a lyric from Jay-Z’s “What More Can I Say” that fans believe is a hint at his retirement. “I’m supposed to be #1 on everybody list. We’ll see what happens when I no longer exist,” the quote read.
While some saw the post as a surefire sign the four-time MVP is ready to bow out, others figured LeBron pulled a lyric from one of his favorite albums.
Last month (April 29), LeBron James used another Jay-Z lyric after his Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies and eliminated them from the NBA Playoffs. This time, he borrowed lines from Hov’s song “Trouble” from his 2006 comeback album Kingdom Come.
Jay-Z Pays Tribute To LeBron James
Meanwhile, earlier this year, Jay-Z was on hand to pay tribute to “The Chosen One” when LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s almost 40-year record to become the NBA’s all-time scorer.
“Being able to perform at a high level for a long period of time, that’s excellence,” Jay-Z declared. “Long after you’re gone, people may look at your name and like, ‘That’s what greatness is. There’s not many you can compare LeBron to a 19-time All-Star, a remarkable feat.