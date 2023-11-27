Hit-Boy Traces His History With Nipsey Hussle & Connects For Posthumous Collab

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Hit-Boy’s collaborations with the late Nipsey Hussle date back to the rapper’s ‘Bullets Ain’t Got No Name’ series.

Hit-Boy produced “Foundation,” a new J. Stone song featuring the late Nipsey Hussle. Prior to the track’s November 2023 release, the Grammy-winning producer reflected on working with Nipsey in an interview with AllHipHop’s Chuck Creekmur.

“Man, it was dope,” Hit-Boy said of collaborating with Nipsey. “He was locked in, dedicated. We had been working, man, since way back. I had a beat on Bullets Ain’t Got No Name Vol. 2, way back then – a song called ‘Thuggin’ with Boosie that I produced with the homie Chase N. Cashe. So, we had been tapped in.”

Beyond music, Hit-Boy appreciated how Nipsey showed genuine concern for the producer and his father Big Hit. The California native recalled their interactions and praised Nipsey’s skillset.

“He was around when my pops was out last in 2014,” Hit-Boy told AllHipHop. “He always had respect. Any time I would see Nipsey after Pops got locked up, first thing he would ask me, ‘How Big Hit doing? How Pops doing?’ You know what I mean? Just a solid individual. But he was a real music dude. Wrote good songs, could rap, could pick beats, had the whole package with it.”

Hit-Boy worked with Nipsey on the single “Racks in the Middle,” which turned out to late rapper’s last release as a lead artist. Nipsey was shot and killed a month after the song dropped in 2019.

Check out AllHipHop’s entire interview with Hit-Boy and his father Big Hit below.