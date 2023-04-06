Hitmaka Recalls DMX Preventing Him From Losing His Virginity

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Before changing his professional name to Hitmaka, the rapper/producer born Christian J. Ward signed to DMX’s Bloodline Records in the early 2000s. The former Iceberg/Yung Berg spoke with Swaggy Sie for SiriusXM, and he told a personal story involving his ex-label boss.

“[DMX] took my first piece of p#### that I ever was gonna get in my life,” Hitmaka told Swaggy Sie. “That story is always a great one. I’ll never forget. We were at this pool hall because he loved to play pool. We [were] all there and then from the pool hall we went to a club in Toronto.”

Hitmaka explained how he met a female DMX fan at the Canadian nightclub. After taking the woman back to the Sutton Place Hotel, the situation did not go as the then-virgin had planned partially due to the fact his room was close to DMX’s penthouse space.

“I go upstairs with the girl. I swear to God, I was putting the key into the hotel room, [DMX’s] door swung open. I’m like, ‘Wassup, dog?’ He’s like, ‘Wassup, shawty? Hey, yo ma, I think you left your purse inside my room.’ I’m like, ‘Wait, we ain’t ever even been here. Like, we just met these girls. How did she leave her purse inside your room?'”

Hitmaka continued, “She left me and went. I guess the dog handled his business. I went out, and s###, I was high and dry, but it is what it is. You’re gonna lose some. If you’re gonna lose some good quality energy from a good woman, you might as well lose it to DMX. It is what it is.”

DMX (born Earl Simmons) passed away on April 9, 2021, at the age of 50. The Hip Hop legend released several albums such as 1998’s classic It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot. Hitmaka now works mostly as an A&R who produces songs for acts like T.I., Lil Durk, Yung Bleu, and Chlöe Bailey.