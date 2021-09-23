Hitmaka Becomes EMPIRE’s Vice President Of A&R

Multi-platinum selling producer Hitmaka, formerly known as Yung Berg, has joined EMPIRE’s staff as the vice president of A&R.

Hitmaka has contributed to hits such as Big Sean’s “Bounce Back,” French Montana’s Drake-assisted “No Stylist” and 2 Chainz’s “Rule The World” with Ariana Grande. In his new role, the multi-platinum selling artist will report to EMPIRE’s founder/CEO Ghazi Shami and SVP of A&R Tina Davis.

“Partnering with EMPIRE and Ghazi has given me the freedom to create with global talent,” Hitmaka said in a press release. “Being wholly independent allows us to make great music and let the fans enjoy it without any hurdles or restrictions – we strike while the iron is hot! A perfect example is Yung Bleu’s ‘Baddest,’ which is one of the songs of the summer.”

Ghazi Shami added, “Hitmaka is one of the best in the game. We’re lucky to have him on the home team at EMPIRE – inspiring and creating with our artists and delivering top quality music of his own. We’re already off to the races with several of Hit’s records charting and have more on the way.”

To coincide with the announcement of Hitmaka’s new gig at EMPIRE, the rapper-turned-producer has also dropped a single titled “Quickie.” His latest track is a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign and Queen Naija.

“The song came together organically,” Hitmaka said. “Me and my partner Chrishan cooked up the demo and were in Miami with Ty Dolla $ign. Shortly after we sent it to Queen Naija and it really came together! It’s about wanting to be with someone but not having all the time needed so let’s make the best of these moments.”

Watch the video for “Quickie” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Queen Naija below.