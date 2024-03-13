Hitmaka Reveals Diddy Took “Naughty” Song From Boosie Badazz To Give To Christian Combs

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The track currently has over 10 million streams on Spotify.

Hitmaka has become one of the standout music producers of the last decade. Apparently, one of his beats originally meant for Boosie Badazz ended up with Christian Combs (aka King Combs), thanks to Christian’s father Diddy (aka Puff Daddy).

“I’ve done records for Boosie. Christian Combs had a record called ‘Naughty’ with Jeremih. I had just started working with Atlantic Records at that time and actually Boosie had that record first,” Hitmaka (fka Yung Berg) told SiriusXM’s Superstar Jay.

Hitmaka continued, “No disrespect, respectfully to Christian, because we got a bunch of other records that went crazy too. I love Boosie’s version more. Puff called [Atlantic Records executive] Craig Kallman and was like, ‘No, I need that record.’ This was when I first started working at Atlantic and Craig called me like, ‘What did you do to Diddy?'”

King Combs’s “Naughty” featuring Jeremih came out in 2019. The song has racked up more than 10 million Spotify streams. In addition, the official “Naughty” music video amassed over 1.8 million views on YouTube.

“Look, Boosie had that record first. Christian wanted that record. Jeremih gave it to Christian. We recorded the record with Boosie first at Jeremih’s house. I was excited about it. I’m like, ‘This is a hit.’ Boosie was going crazy, snapped on it,” Hitmaka recalled.

The “Sexy Can I” rapper also added, “Puff called Craig Kallman. Craig Kallman called me like, ‘Berg, Christian, what is going on? Why is Sean Combs calling me?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know what’s going on.’ It ended up being Christian’s record.”