Hitmaka Says Drake & Kendrick Lamar Rivalry Left Void In Hip-Hop 

Hitmaka believes the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle destroyed the bar in Hip-Hop, and the hottest rappers are now all women.

The battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar not only dominated the conversation for months but also shook things up to the point Hitmaka believes the sparring rivals “really f##### the game up.”

Furthermore, the producer (formerly known as Yung Berg) believes the battle created a void of male rappers, leaving women (and Future) to rise to the top.

Earlier this week, Hitmaka took to his Instagram Story to share his thoughts on the aftermath of Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s rap beef.

“Kendrick & Drake s### really f##### the game up cause now there’s no BAR/STANDARD,” he began. “Don’t nobody got nothing to aim at or copy off of.”

He continued, sharing his opinion on the current state of Hip-Hop.

“Now the hottest rappers in the game are women besides Future,” Hitmaka added. “Ain’t no n#### running home to make a beat or song in competition with a woman [shrug emoji].”

Meanwhile, a rep for Lamar has responded amid a rumor about his upcoming headline slot at the Super Bowl.

During a recent interview, Longtime music manager Wack 100 claimed the OVO boss hit K. Dot with a cease-and-desist over the diss track “Not Like Us” to prevent him from performing it during the primetime slot.

However, after the rumor went viral, sources close to Lamar told Rolling Stone the reports were “not true.” Another source explained that “there was never any intention or plan to send a cease and desist to anyone.”