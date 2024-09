Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The longtime music manager said the intention is allegedly to prevent K. Dot from performing the track during the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show next year.

Longtime music manager Wack 100 claimed Drake hit Kendrick Lamar with a cease-and-desist over the diss track “Not Like Us.”

In a recent interview, the outspoken media personality said the intention is allegedly to prevent Kendrick from performing the track during the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show next year. He also said Drake is trying to get the “NFL to restrict Kendrick.” When asked if he thought the ban would actually hold up, Wack 100 replied, “As long as JAY-Z got something to do with it, it ain’t.”

“Not Like Us” was Kendrick Lamar’s last blow in the lyrical battle with Drake. The song was catapulted to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Spotify and Apple Music, where it remained for multiple weeks. A video followed and found Compton residents coming out in droves to support their hometown hero.

The corrosive lyrics went straight for Drake’s jugular with lines such as, “Say, Drake, I hear you like ’em young/You better not ever go to cell block one/To any b#### that talk to him and they in love/Just make sure you hide your lil’ sister from him/They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs/And PARTY at the party, playin’ with his nose now/And Baka got a weird case, why is he around?/Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophile.”

As of publication time, the “Not Like Us” video has racked up more than 144 million YouTube views and is undeniably Kendrick’s most successful single. It’s the most-streamed diss track on Spotify, earning the biggest single-day streams for a rap song (12.8 million) and most song streams in a week by a rapper (81.2 million).

Kendrick Lamar announced he’ll be headlining The Big Game, which takes place in New Orleans on February 9, 2025. It will mark Kendrick’s second time on the Halftime Show stage, following his 2022 appearance alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak. The pgLang/Interscope Records artist revealed the big news via Instagram on September 8 with a video of himself on the football field.

“Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer,” Roc Nation Founder JAY-Z said in a statement. “His deep love for Hip-Hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come.”