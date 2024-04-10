EXCLUSIVE: Hitmaka Teases Unreleased DMX Collaborations As “Full Circle Moment” In Producer’s Career

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Hitmaka, formerly known as Yung Berg and Iceberg, was a minor when he signed to DMX’s label.

Hitmaka reunited with DMX in the studio before the legendary rapper passed away in 2021. The rapper-turned-producer, who began his career at DMX’s Bloodline Records, recalled working with his old boss in a later stage of his career in an interview with AllHipHop’s Chuck Creekmur.

“We actually have a couple records that we did in a full circle moment after I became Hitmaka,” the producer told AllHipHop. “In the position I’m in, I was able to tap back in with X in Atlanta. He hit me randomly like, “Shorty! Shorty! I need a studio. Where you at? I’m in Atlanta.’ I’m like, ‘N####, I’m in Atlanta too.’ Pulled up on him. We did a couple records and he passed shortly after that.”

The studio session meant a lot to Hitmaka, who was just a kid when he started working with DMX in the early 2000s. The songs were never released, but Hitmaka hoped to let the public hear them at some point.

“Out of respect for the family … I’m just waiting for the right opportunity,” he said. “I don’t want any money from ‘em but whatever the proceeds [are] should go to [them]. So, whenever they handled that then I’m sure his estate—we’ll hear them soon.”

Hitmaka, formerly known as Yung Berg, initially succeeded in the music industry as a rapper. He was probably best known for his single “Sexy Lady” before experiencing a dramatic decline in popularity. Facing a crossroads, he embarked on a journey of self-reflection and reinvention.

The producer acknowledged his need for an “ego check.” He realized the public’s perception of Yung Berg was a problem, leading to him adopting the Hitmaka moniker.

His rebranding was more than just superficial: it was a complete overhaul. He abandoned rapping to focus on his strengths behind the scenes.

“It was a pretty like ballsy move and I just stepped out on faith to even say that to not have a bunch of hits,” Hitmaka said.

This gamble worked, propelling him to new heights as a sought-after producer and songwriter. And it all brought him back to DMX, allowing Hitmaka to create an important memory before X’s passing.