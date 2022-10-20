Hitman Holla ‘Bag$ And Bodies’ Reality Show Filming With D.C. Young Fly’s 85 South Show 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Hitman Holla is ramping up plans for his Bag$ And Bodies show with a red carpet premiere and DC Young Fly link-up on the way.

Hitman Holla is a battle rap icon, transcending the culture into the mainstream, and now he plans to “keep the legacy alive,” with his $100,000 Bag$ And Bodies reality show.

The Wild ‘N Out star began taping the series earlier this month after selecting 16 talented battle rappers from across the country. They are currently installed in a mansion as Hitman puts them through their paces.

On Wednesday, Hitman Holla announced the show will arrive with a bang, launching with a red carpet premiere in Atlanta.

“Battle culture I’m having a big Bag$ And Bodies Premiere in ATL .. Red carpet event,” he tweeted. “Giving flowers to all battle rappers so come red carpet ready .. media team everybody .. definitely gone have to RSVP .. I’ll keep y’all posted on date location etc.”

Later that evening he jumped on Instagram Live to share the news with his followers. “When y’all see my battle rap TV show, I’m telling y’all. The world is gonna appreciate battle rap,’ Hitman declared. “I’m letting battle rap be seen on another level, how they come up with this stuff.” he later added, “I’m birthing stars for sure.”

During the IG Live, he received an unexpected phone call from his fellow Wild N’ Out cast member, D.C. Young Fly. Hitman arranged to bring the Bag$ And Bodies contestants to the comedian’s 85 South comedy show later this week.

“I can’t even explain to y’all how much of a game changer this show is,” Hitman said. “Y’all get to see it soon.”

Bag$ And Bodies filming ends in November, and Hitman Holla said the show will be available on streaming platforms shortly after.