Hitman Holla Signs $100,000 Battle Rap Reality TV Tournament Deal

Hitman Holla is gathering 12 battlers in a mansion to battle it out for 6 weeks, with the last man standing receiving a $100,000 prize.

Hitman Holla just shook up the battle rap culture with an exciting announcement that could see the sport catapulted to the mainstream.

The Wild N’ Out star, a legendary battle rapper in his own right, took to Twitter last week (Jul 21.), teasing a “big announcement.”

Battle rap fans didn’t have too long to wait for the big reveal as Hitman Holla shared his plans the following day. He wasn’t capping when he said he had something big lined up for the culture, unveiling his plans for a battle rap reality TV show with a $100,000 prize.

“I jus signed a TV deal.. I got my own battle rap tv show coming,” Hitman penned on Friday. “12 battlers in a Mansion for 6weeks.. last man standing wins $100,000 .. having live auditions in 4 major cities in August.

He also asked his followers for suggestions on potential housemates for the show, which begins shooting later this year. “Tag who y’all think should be on tv and in the house !! we Start filming in October.. 😈” Hitman Holla added.

Hitman Holla Wants To Break New Talent In Battle Rap

Things began quickly taking shape, and Hitman returned on Sunday to gather more feedback from his fans. From his questions, it appears Hitman Holla wants to spotlight new talent, although he wants as much feedback as possible.

“Question .. should it be 12 fresh faces in the house .. or a mixture of low tier along wit the new names? 1 or 2 mid tier in the mix? I want y’all opinion I wanna make this show the best thing on TV! Talk to me?

He also held a Twitter Spaces discussion, sharing more details about the $100,000 tournament. He revealed he’s holding auditions in his New York City, L.A., Houston, and his home city of St. Louis.

However, Hitman Holla is conscious that similar ventures in the past, like Eminem’s Total Slaughter in 2014, lacked the community’s involvement and didn’t have an authentic battle rap feel. He said he will include the community throughout the tournament, with well-known faces coming on to represent. Media platform and battler Di Da Hennyman captured the entire conversation. Listen to it here.

Furthermore, as Let’s Talk Battle Rap reported, “Hitman Holla has big plans for the future,” with a lew league following the tournament.

