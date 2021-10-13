Hitman Holla’s Girlfriend Gives Update From Hospital Room

Cinnamon says to the world, “I never knew I was this strong until now!”

Yesterday, the battle rap world was rocked after hearing the devastating news that Hitman Holla’s significant other was tragically shot during a home invasion. The Wild ‘N Out star broke the culture’s hearts when he shared that Cinnamon was shot in her face in the couple’s Atlanta home, and was being rushed to the hospital.

He wrote as a caption, “Imagine being on FaceTime while ya girl while being outta town & shes telling u it’s ppl in the house at 1 in the morning so coaching her on what to do 1000 miles away .. she showed courage & let off shots defending her home .. I’m so proud of how she was so brave .. I can’t stop crying man plz send positive energy our way I need it y’all I really really need it I’ve never felt this kinda pain this message was for my fans family and friends all at once plz help us get through this.”

Tuesday night fans were updated on her current condition.

With strength too phenomenal for comprehension, Cin posted on her Instagram her appreciation to those who kept her lifted in prayer, her support team for holding her down, Binny Jr for being there for her, and her God for sparing her life.

On a posted image she wrote, “Honestly i really don’t know what to say, but to give thanks to the man above! Thank you Jesus, thank you Jesus!!! He really had his Angels watching over me.”

“I also truly believe Binny Jr is one of Gods Angel. Binny saved my life,” she added.

Then she acknowledged the thousands of people who reposted Hitman’s initial post about the incident and kept her lifted in prayer, “I really do appreciate each and everyone of you guys so much. I could never thank you enough. I never knew I was this strong until now! Thank you to my amazing support system because i honestly wouldn’t know what to do in a time like this.”

“I’ve never been so afraid in my life man, but i was covered by the blood of Jesus! I love yall so much!” the statement ended.

She further captioned, “It’s going to be a long journey but I’m ready for it.”

Wednesday morning she posted in her stories a series of images that

The first of the stories was a boomerang of a hand (presumably her battle rap superstar boyfriend) holding hers.

The next one showed her neck in a brace and a dark spot on the side of her cheek.

That image said, “Wasn’t going to post this but I felt to just let yal know the real. I also fractured 2 of the most important bones in my neck.”

The last original story slide said, “Yal really don’t even understand how lucky and how blessed i am! Shot in my face and came out the back of my head. No missing teeth, didn’t have to have surgery or anything. Baby I have a purpose on this earth. God not playing about me.”

Hitman also posted an update on his love.

“Thanking the man upstairs 🙏🏾 & wanna say the power of positive energy love and support is real .. y’all really sent that our way .. we very appreciative.. thanks again we gone pull through this together love y’all”

It will be a long process, but the entirety of Hip-Hop is cheering her on.